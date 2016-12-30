Netanyahu suspected of illicit receipt of large sums
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is suspected of receiving valuable gifts from two businessmen, a television channel reported Thursday. Israel’s Channel 2 station said that Netanyahu could be questioned by police within days over allegations of accepting bribes and aggravated fraud. The country’s Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has reportedly approved a full criminal investigation into the…
