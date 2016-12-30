Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Netanyahu suspected of illicit receipt of large sums

Newsweek

30 Dec 2016 at 23:52 ET                   
US President Barack Obama Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seen here, -- after years of frosty personal relations --- clashed over the agreement that would give Iran sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear program (AFP Photo/Mandel Ngan)
US President Barack Obama Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seen here, -- after years of frosty personal relations --- clashed over the agreement that would give Iran sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear program (AFP Photo/Mandel Ngan)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is suspected of receiving valuable gifts from two businessmen, a television channel reported Thursday. Israel’s Channel 2 station said that Netanyahu could be questioned by police within days over allegations of accepting bribes and aggravated fraud. The country’s Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has reportedly approved a full criminal investigation into the…

About the Author
William Spingler (Photo: Screen capture)
Next on Raw Story >
Former Pennsylvania politician charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 103-year-old woman
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+