New Jersey man blames ‘stupidity’ after allegedly molesting a sleeping woman on a plane

NJ.com

22 Dec 2016 at 15:47 ET                   
Commercial airplane in flight at sunset (Shutterstock)

NEWARK — A Mercer County man has been charged with sexually assaulting a fellow passenger on his flight from India to Newark on Wednesday. Ganesh Parkar, of Windsor, is charged with a single count of abusive sexual contact under a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman.…

