New Jersey man blames ‘stupidity’ after allegedly molesting a sleeping woman on a plane
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
NEWARK — A Mercer County man has been charged with sexually assaulting a fellow passenger on his flight from India to Newark on Wednesday. Ganesh Parkar, of Windsor, is charged with a single count of abusive sexual contact under a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion