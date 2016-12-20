New marine species discovered around Indian Ocean hydrothermal vents
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Lola Gayle, STEAM Register Six new animal species have been discovered around hydrothermal vents 2.8 kilometers deep at a place called Longqi (‘Dragon’s Breath’) located in the southwest Indian Ocean. The unique marine life was discovered by a research team, led by University of Southampton‘s Dr. Jon Copley, as they were exploring the area, which is…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion