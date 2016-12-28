North Korea seeks to complete nuke development by 2017
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is likely to take advantage of the political situation in the U.S. and South Korea to complete its nuclear development by 2017, a former North Korean diplomat said Tuesday. “Due to domestic political procedures, North Korea calculates that South Korea and the U.S. will not be able to take physical…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion