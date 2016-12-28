North Korean defector describes terrible living conditions
A prominent defector from North Korea described the conditions under Kim Jong Un as akin to slavery, the BBC reported last week. Thae Yong-ho, a former deputy envoy to London, left North Korea after seeing life for its citizens grow increasingly harsh under Kim. South Korean politician Lee Cheol-Woo told the BBC that Thae grew disillusioned…
