Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

North Korean defector describes terrible living conditions

International Business Times

28 Dec 2016 at 09:04 ET                   
Thae Yong-Ho
Thae Yong-Ho

A prominent defector from North Korea described the conditions under Kim Jong Un as akin to slavery, the BBC reported last week. Thae Yong-ho, a former deputy envoy to London, left North Korea after seeing life for its citizens grow increasingly harsh under Kim. South Korean politician Lee Cheol-Woo told the BBC that Thae grew disillusioned…

About the Author
KKK gathering circa 1920 (Library of Congress)
Next on Raw Story >
The Second Klan and the cultural crises of the 1920s shed light on the Trump phenomenon
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+