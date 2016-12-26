Numerous judicial vacancies give Trump a chance to reshape federal courts
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump can begin to significantly reshape the federal judiciary when he takes office due to a large number of vacancies in the federal courts. There are currently 104 vacancies, including a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court that was vacated by the February death of Justice Antonin Scalia, according to the federal judiciary.…
