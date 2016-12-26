Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Nutrition linked to brain health – and intelligence – in older adults

Good News Network

26 Dec 2016 at 07:30 ET                   
Human anatomy illustration, central nervous system with a visible brain (Shutterstock)
Human anatomy illustration, central nervous system with a visible brain (Shutterstock)

A study of older adults links consumption of a pigment found in leafy greens to the preservation of “crystallized intelligence,” the ability to use the skills and knowledge one has acquired over a lifetime. The study is reported in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience. Lutein (LOO-teen) is one of several plant pigments that humans acquire…

About the Author
David Drucker, senior correspondent Washington Examiner (Photo: Screen capture)
Next on Raw Story >
CNN pundit knocks Trump’s Putin tweet: ‘A quasi-dictator lecturing an American how to lose with dignity?’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+