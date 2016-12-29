Obama designates 2 new national monuments in the West
Further burnishing his environmental legacy, President Barack Obama on Wednesday designated two new national monuments in rugged areas of Utah and Nevada — places that have deep cultural importance for Native Americans but that have become flashpoints in the debate over control of public lands in the West. The larger and perhaps more controversial of the…
