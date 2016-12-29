Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Obama designates 2 new national monuments in the West

Los Angeles Times

29 Dec 2016 at 06:17 ET                   
Obama during an interview with NowThis (Screenshot)
Obama during an interview with NowThis (Screenshot)

Further burnishing his environmental legacy, President Barack Obama on Wednesday designated two new national monuments in rugged areas of Utah and Nevada — places that have deep cultural importance for Native Americans but that have become flashpoints in the debate over control of public lands in the West. The larger and perhaps more controversial of the…

About the Author
Bristol Palin selfie - Bristol Palin blog
Next on Raw Story >
Bristol Palin goes on bonkers rant against ‘sissies’ who refuse to perform at Trump’s inauguration
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+