Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Paul Ryan says Obama sanctions against Russia overdue

Reuters

29 Dec 2016 at 15:55 ET                   
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan during a press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2016 (AFP Photo/Saul Loeb)
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan during a press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2016 (AFP Photo/Saul Loeb)

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday Russia “has consistently sought to undermine” U.S. interests and sanctions imposed by the Obama administration on Russia were overdue.

“While today’s action by the administration is overdue, it is an appropriate way to end eight years of failed policy with Russia,” Ryan said in a statement. “And it serves as a prime example of this administration’s ineffective foreign policy that has left America weaker in the eyes of the world.”

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chris Reese)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
NYC EMT Steven Sampson falsely claimed he was attacked by 'thugs' on Christmas (Screen capture)
Next on Raw Story >
BUSTED: White New York EMT made up story about racist Christmas attack by ‘thugs’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+