Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Pennsylvania mother suffocates 12-month-old son before killing herself

International Business Times

28 Dec 2016 at 08:51 ET                   
Sheri Shermeyer, and her estranged partner and their baby son, John Shermeyer (Facebook)
Sheri Shermeyer, and her estranged partner and their baby son, John Shermeyer (Facebook)

A 40-year-old mother in Shrewsbury Township, Pennsylvania, fatally suffocated her 12-month-old son before taking her own life. Police said they found the two dead alongside each other Monday afternoon while performing a welfare check. Sheri Shermeyer’s body was discovered with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on her bed, reports said Tuesday. Shermeyer suffocated…

About the Author
Fadi Fawaz and George Michael (Photo: Social media)
Next on Raw Story >
Arizona pastor: George Michael died because ‘being a Sodomite shaves about 20 years off your life’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+