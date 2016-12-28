Pennsylvania mother suffocates 12-month-old son before killing herself
A 40-year-old mother in Shrewsbury Township, Pennsylvania, fatally suffocated her 12-month-old son before taking her own life. Police said they found the two dead alongside each other Monday afternoon while performing a welfare check. Sheri Shermeyer’s body was discovered with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on her bed, reports said Tuesday. Shermeyer suffocated…
