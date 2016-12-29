Polygamous sect leader takes plea deal in food stamp fraud case
SALT LAKE CITY — A high-ranking leader of a polygamous sect has been released from jail after pleading guilty in a multimillion-dollar food stamp fraud case. Seth Jeffs agreed to a deal Wednesday that spares him more jail time or a fine. The 43-year-old became the second of 11 defendants to plead guilty, and more deals…
