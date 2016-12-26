Quantcast

Professor under fire for ‘white genocide’ Twitter post

Philadelphia Inquirer

26 Dec 2016 at 14:56 ET                   
George Ciccariello-Maher (Youtube)
George Ciccariello-Maher (Youtube)

Drexel University officials were forced to respond to a controversy on Christmas after one of their professors called for “white genocide” on Twitter. George Ciccariello-Maher, associate professor of political science, tweeted on Sunday, “All I Want for Christmas is White Genocide.” Backlash at the comment, which he framed as a joke, soon prompted Drexel officials to…

