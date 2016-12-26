Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Professor who harassed Ivanka Trump on airplane hit with bad book reviews on Amazon

The Washington Times

26 Dec 2016 at 07:19 ET                   
Ivanka Trump (Photo: Albert H. Teich / Shutterstock)
Ivanka Trump (Photo: Albert H. Teich / Shutterstock)

A JetBlue passenger who was kicked off a flight last week for harassing Ivanka Trump has inspired a backlash from Trump fans who now are giving his book bad reviews on Amazon. Matthew Lasner, a Hunter College professor, has seen his Amazon page peppered with one-star reviews and wry comments on his book, “High Life: Condo…

About the Author
David Drucker, senior correspondent Washington Examiner (Photo: Screen capture)
Next on Raw Story >
CNN pundit knocks Trump’s Putin tweet: ‘A quasi-dictator lecturing an American how to lose with dignity?’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+