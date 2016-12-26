Professor who harassed Ivanka Trump on airplane hit with bad book reviews on Amazon
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A JetBlue passenger who was kicked off a flight last week for harassing Ivanka Trump has inspired a backlash from Trump fans who now are giving his book bad reviews on Amazon. Matthew Lasner, a Hunter College professor, has seen his Amazon page peppered with one-star reviews and wry comments on his book, “High Life: Condo…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion