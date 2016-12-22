Putin calls for strengthening of Russia’s nuclear potential
Russia should fortify its military nuclear potential and develop missiles that can penetrate any missile-defense system, the country’s President Vladimir Putin said Thursday. He also called for the balanced development of all branches of the armed forces, precision weapons, modern means of communication and inspection as well as electronic warfare systems. “We need to strengthen the…
