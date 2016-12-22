Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Putin calls for strengthening of Russia’s nuclear potential

International Business Times

22 Dec 2016 at 09:08 ET                   
Vladimir Putin (Shutterstock)
Vladimir Putin (Shutterstock)

Russia should fortify its military nuclear potential and develop missiles that can penetrate any missile-defense system, the country’s President Vladimir Putin said Thursday. He also called for the balanced development of all branches of the armed forces, precision weapons, modern means of communication and inspection as well as electronic warfare systems. “We need to strengthen the…

About the Author
Neil Cavuto (Fox Business/screen grab)
Next on Raw Story >
Trump’s nuclear gambit sobers up Fox host: ‘So we’re all blown up just as we’re counting our money’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+