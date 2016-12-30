Putin says he hopes for improved relations with US after Trump takes office
Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes Moscow and Washington will be able to take real steps to improve relations after President-elect Donald Trump takes office, the Kremlin quoted Putin as saying in a New Year’s message to Trump.
Putin added that positive developments in relations between Russia and Britain would be mutually beneficial.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt)
