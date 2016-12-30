Quantcast

Putin says he hopes for improved relations with US after Trump takes office

Reuters

30 Dec 2016 at 09:37 ET                   
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens takes part in an annual televised phone-in with the nation in central Moscow on April 16, 2015 (AFP Photo/Alexei Druzhinin )
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens takes part in an annual televised phone-in with the nation in central Moscow on April 16, 2015 (AFP Photo/Alexei Druzhinin )

Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes Moscow and Washington will be able to take real steps to improve relations after President-elect Donald Trump takes office, the Kremlin quoted Putin as saying in a New Year’s message to Trump.

Putin added that positive developments in relations between Russia and Britain would be mutually beneficial.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt)

