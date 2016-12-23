Quantcast

Reputed marijuana kingpin caught after 8 years on the run

International Business Times

23 Dec 2016 at 23:30 ET                   
Robert Boone (Photo: Mugshot)
The leader of Kentucky’s infamous Cornbread Mafia was arrested in Canada on Thursday after spending eight years on the run, according to reports. John Johnny” Robert Boone, also called the “Godfather of Grass” and “King of Pot,” was apprehended in a town near Montreal, the U.S. Marshals Service said. A federal arrest warrant for Boone was…

