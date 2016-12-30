Researchers examine 2,092 paintings to detect neurodegenerative disorders in brushstrokes
This Could Be A Surprising Indicator Of Alzheimer’s
There is no single test that determines if a person has Alzheimer’s disease. A diagnosis is made through a complete assessment that examines symptoms and considers all possible causes, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. A new study from the University of Liverpool published in Neuropsychology examined brushstrokes of paintings from famous artists and revealed they can…
