Researchers learn to eavesdrop on bats
Lola Gayle, STEAM Register Because bats are highly social animals, they must rely heavily on vocalizations for social communication. But that can create a veritable cacophony of gibberish to the human observer. Wouldn’t it be interesting to know what they’re saying, as well as to whom and why? That’s exactly what Tel Aviv University (TAU) researchers…
