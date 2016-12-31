Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Rethinking the cost of war

Pro Publica

31 Dec 2016 at 08:02 ET                   
People react after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos along with other migrants and refugees, on November 17, 2015 (AFP)
People react after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos along with other migrants and refugees, on November 17, 2015 (AFP)

This story was co-published with The Virginian-Pilot. There are many ways to measure the cost of U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War: In bombs ( 7 million tons), in dollars ( $760 billion in today’s dollars) and in bodies ( 58,220). Then there’s the price of caring for those who survived: Each year, the Department of…

About the Author
ProPublica is an independent, non-profit newsroom that produces investigative journalism in the public interest. Our work focuses exclusively on truly important stories, stories with “moral force.” We do this by producing journalism that shines a light on exploitation of the weak by the strong and on the failures of those with power to vindicate the trust placed in them.
Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell (Screenshot)
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Columnist slams the ‘dangerous logic’ the GOP uses to justify Russian hacks against US
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+