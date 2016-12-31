Rethinking the cost of war

This story was co-published with The Virginian-Pilot. There are many ways to measure the cost of U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War: In bombs ( 7 million tons), in dollars ( $760 billion in today’s dollars) and in bodies ( 58,220). Then there’s the price of caring for those who survived: Each year, the Department of…

About the Author ProPublica is an independent, non-profit newsroom that produces investigative journalism in the public interest. Our work focuses exclusively on truly important stories, stories with “moral force.” We do this by producing journalism that shines a light on exploitation of the weak by the strong and on the failures of those with power to vindicate the trust placed in them.