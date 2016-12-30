Retired coal miners still face uncertain future for health-care benefits
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
WASHINGTON — John Leach has spent the holidays wondering how he’d come up with nearly $400 a month to pay for health insurance. Leach worked in Peabody Energy coal mines in western Kentucky for 23 years and, like all miners who belonged to the United Mine Workers of America, thought he was guaranteed a health care…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion