Road-raging Oklahoma racist hurls epithets and bashes in black woman’s rear windshield

Rhonda Johnson of Muskogee, OK says a road raging racist bashed in her back windshield (Screen capture)

A black motorist in Muskogee, Oklahoma was targeted in a violent road rage incident that reportedly culminated in a smashed windshield and a volley of racial epithets.

Fox 23 News reported that Rhonda Johnson and a friend were driving on the Muskogee Turnpike from Tulsa to Muskogee when they noticed another vehicle was following them.

At first, Johnson said, she thought nothing of it.

“I just thought he was coming the same way we were,” she said. “He was in the left lane, the fast lane, and we were just trying to get around.”

However, when she turned into a Walgreen’s parking lot, the driver of the other vehicle — a maroon Nissan Frontier pickup truck — charged at them with a tire iron in his hand.

The man — who was white — hurled racial epithets at Johnson and her passenger.

“He’s calling us everything, all kinds of, you know, bad names,” she reported.

The man then swung the tire iron and bashed in Johnson’s rear windshield.

“I thought it was a gun, actually,” Johnson said. “It was loud.”

The man then fled the scene. No one was seriously hurt, but Johnson says she will be responsible for the $500 deductible necessary to fix the windshield unless police can find a suspect.

Muskogee police say they are investigating the matter, but offered no further comment.

Watch video about this story, embedded below: