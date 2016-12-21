Road-raging Oregon man shoots 8-year-old girl after nearly causing family to crash

Joshua Eric Constantine

An Oregon man opened fire on a family he nearly ran off the road during a road rage incident, according to police.

A woman said she spotted a blue minivan driving recklessly just before 3 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 84 in Portland, reported KPTV-TV.

The van nearly caused her to crash, the woman said, and she eventually caught up to the other vehicle.

That’s when the other driver or a passenger in his van fired a gunshot at the woman’s car, striking her 8-year-old daughter in the foot.

A second child in the back seat of the woman’s car was not injured.

The woman called police and described the other driver, who officers identified and arrested about a half hour later.

Police arrested 32-year-old Joshua Eric Constantine on charges of attempted assault in the first degree and assault in the second degree.

Investigators are still trying to determine whether Constantine had a passenger at the time of the shooting and whether the driver or passenger fired the gunshot.

The woman declined an ambulance ride for her child and instead drove the girl to the hospital herself.

KPTV – FOX 12