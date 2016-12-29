Rodrigo Duterte: I once threw a man from a helicopter
Rodrigo Duterte, the president of the Philippines, has threatened corrupt government officials of throwing them off a flying helicopter, warning he has personally carried out the action before and had no qualms about doing it again. The former prosecutor and governor said that he once hurled a Chinese man suspected of rape and murder out of…
