Rodrigo Duterte: I once threw a man from a helicopter

Al Jazeera

29 Dec 2016 at 07:23 ET                   
Rodrigo Duterte
Rodrigo Duterte

Rodrigo Duterte, the president of the Philippines, has threatened corrupt government officials of throwing them off a flying helicopter, warning he has personally carried out the action before and had no qualms about doing it again. The former prosecutor and governor said that he once hurled a Chinese man suspected of rape and murder out of…

