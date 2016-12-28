Quantcast

Romanian president rejects Muslim PM candidate

International Business Times

28 Dec 2016 at 08:32 ET                   
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis (alchetron.com)
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis (alchetron.com)

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday rejected the prime ministerial candidature of Sevil Shhaideh, who was picked by the center-left Social Democratic Party (PSD). Iohannis declined the nomination of Shhaideh, who is a Muslim, without providing any reasons. “I have properly analyzed the arguments for and against and I have decided not to accept this proposal,”…

