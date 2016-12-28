Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Russia admits doping conspiracy for first time

Newsweek

28 Dec 2016 at 09:12 ET                   
Anna Chicherova Gold Medalist Olympics 2012 (Youtube)
Anna Chicherova Gold Medalist Olympics 2012 (Youtube)

Russian anti-doping officials have admitted for the first time that an “institutional conspiracy” allowed the country’s athletes to cheat. Speaking to the New York Times, Anna Antseliovich, acting director general of the Russian anti-doping agency, admitted that a sophisticated set of plans were in place to help Russian athletes to dope at Olympic and Winter Olympic…

About the Author
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Next on Raw Story >
Men chased woman on train, took photos, made sexual gestures and called her ‘white trash’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+