Russia admits doping conspiracy for first time
Russian anti-doping officials have admitted for the first time that an “institutional conspiracy” allowed the country’s athletes to cheat. Speaking to the New York Times, Anna Antseliovich, acting director general of the Russian anti-doping agency, admitted that a sophisticated set of plans were in place to help Russian athletes to dope at Olympic and Winter Olympic…
