Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Russian Foreign Ministry claims new sanctions will harm restoration of ties

Reuters

29 Dec 2016 at 21:50 ET                   
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with US Secretary of State John Kerry during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, on March 24, 2016. (AFP/Alexander Nemenov)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with US Secretary of State John Kerry during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, on March 24, 2016. (AFP/Alexander Nemenov)

New U.S. sanctions on Russia are counterproductive and will harm a restoration of bilateral ties, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing Konstantin Dolgov, Foreign Ministry commissioner for human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway (Photo: Screen capture)
Next on Raw Story >
Kellyanne Conway can’t decide if Russian sanctions are ‘largely symbolic’ or ‘unprecedented’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+