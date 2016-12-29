Russian Foreign Ministry claims new sanctions will harm restoration of ties
New U.S. sanctions on Russia are counterproductive and will harm a restoration of bilateral ties, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing Konstantin Dolgov, Foreign Ministry commissioner for human rights, democracy and the rule of law.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
