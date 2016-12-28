Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Russian men recorded themselves torturing a bear

International Business Times

28 Dec 2016 at 09:01 ET                   
Brown bear with paws on log (Shutterstock.com)
Brown bear with paws on log (Shutterstock.com)

A video showing workers repeatedly driving over a bear in the Siberian tundra has attracted the attention of Russian investigators who said they are taking a look at the video to determine if animal cruelty charges may be relevant. The video, which went viral Tuesday before being picked up by Russian national news and other outlets,…

About the Author
KKK gathering circa 1920 (Library of Congress)
Next on Raw Story >
The Second Klan and the cultural crises of the 1920s shed light on the Trump phenomenon
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+