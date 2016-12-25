Quantcast

Russian military plane carrying choir to Syria crashes in Black Sea

German Press Agency

25 Dec 2016 at 12:51 ET                   
A Russian Tupolev Tu-154 jet of the type which crashed into the Black Sea Sunday (Shutterstock.com)
A Russian Tupolev Tu-154 jet of the type which crashed into the Black Sea Sunday (Shutterstock.com)

Moscow (dpa) – A Russian military plane carrying more than 90 people, including a renowned choir to perform for the holidays at an airbase in Syria, crashed on Sunday in the Black Sea off the coast of the city of Sochi, the Defence Ministry said. The Tu-154 airliner went missing from radar shortly after takeoff, and…

