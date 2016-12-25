Russian military plane carrying choir to Syria crashes in Black Sea
Moscow (dpa) – A Russian military plane carrying more than 90 people, including a renowned choir to perform for the holidays at an airbase in Syria, crashed on Sunday in the Black Sea off the coast of the city of Sochi, the Defence Ministry said. The Tu-154 airliner went missing from radar shortly after takeoff, and…
