Russian officials attack ‘blasphemous’ Charlie Hebdo over airplane crash cover

Newsweek

30 Dec 2016 at 11:13 ET                   
Charlie Hebdo cover (Twitter/Screenshot)
Charlie Hebdo cover (Twitter/Screenshot)

French cartoon journal Charlie Hebdo has once again outraged Russians, this time by mocking the airplane crash that killed Russia’s Red Army choir in the Black Sea last week. Why the military Tu-154 aircraft, which was carrying the choir and others from Russia to the deployment of Russian troops in Syria, crashed remains unclear. However, this…

