Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Russia’s biggest bank hails “President of Change’ Trump

Newsweek

29 Dec 2016 at 00:23 ET                   
Donald Trump (Photo: uplift_the_world / Shutterstock)
Donald Trump (Photo: uplift_the_world / Shutterstock)

Russia’s Biggest Bank Hails ‘President of Change’ Trump

The head of Russia’s biggest bank, Herman Gref, has hailed U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as the leader of “change,” suggesting he has hopes of a change in the sanctions on Russian state officials and enterprises. State lender Sberbank has been on the sanctions list since 2014, after Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine and began supporting separatist…

About the Author
Bristol Palin selfie - Bristol Palin blog
Next on Raw Story >
Bristol Palin goes on bonkers rant against ‘sissies’ who refuse to perform at Trump’s inauguration
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+