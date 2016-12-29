Russia’s biggest bank hails “President of Change’ Trump
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Russia’s Biggest Bank Hails ‘President of Change’ Trump
The head of Russia’s biggest bank, Herman Gref, has hailed U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as the leader of “change,” suggesting he has hopes of a change in the sanctions on Russian state officials and enterprises. State lender Sberbank has been on the sanctions list since 2014, after Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine and began supporting separatist…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion