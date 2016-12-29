Quantcast

Scientologists blast ‘hypocritical’ A&E for canceling KKK docuseries but not Leah Remini’s show

Washington Times

29 Dec 2016 at 12:48 ET                   
Leah Remini (Larry King Now)
Leah Remini (Larry King Now)

Scientologists demanded “fair and equal treatment” from the A&E cable channel this week after company executives canceled plans to broadcast a controversial documentary series devoted to the Ku Klux Klan while continuing to air a program critical of their church. The channel’s decision to pull the plug on its planned KKK series in light of recent…

