Scientologists blast ‘hypocritical’ A&E for canceling KKK docuseries but not Leah Remini’s show
Scientologists demanded “fair and equal treatment” from the A&E cable channel this week after company executives canceled plans to broadcast a controversial documentary series devoted to the Ku Klux Klan while continuing to air a program critical of their church. The channel’s decision to pull the plug on its planned KKK series in light of recent…
