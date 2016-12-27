Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Scuba diving hurts your teeth

Medical Daily

27 Dec 2016 at 14:33 ET                   
Scuba Diver (Shutterstock) (1)

Scuba enthusiasts should think about going to the dentist if they don’t want to be diving for their own pearls: A recent study in the British Dental Journal suggests tooth pain and dental issues are a common problems among scuba divers. More than 40 percent of a small group of divers surveyed online had “experienced dental…

About the Author
Crying woman with a phone on a dark background (Shutterstock)
Next on Raw Story >
Ohio woman accidentally shoots friend while showing off Christmas gift
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+