Sen. Mark Kirk: The Republican Party ‘is one and the same with Donald Trump’
CHICAGO — For the 16 years Mark Kirk served in the U.S. House and Senate, he often tried to epitomize the definition of an Illinois Republican for his time, occupying what he calls a “moderate middle” as a centrist on social issues and a conservative on money matters. But as Kirk prepares to depart the Senate…
