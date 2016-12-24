Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Sen. Rand Paul singles out National Science Foundation grants as wasteful. Are they?

McClatchy Washington Bureau

24 Dec 2016 at 19:03 ET                   
Senator Rand Paul speaks to guests gathered for the Republican Party of Iowa's Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center on May 16, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa (AFP Photo/Scott Olson)
Senator Rand Paul speaks to guests gathered for the Republican Party of Iowa's Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center on May 16, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa (AFP Photo/Scott Olson)

WASHINGTON — The National Science Foundation might cross Sen. Rand Paul’s name off its Christmas card list next year. The Kentucky Republican, a frequent critic of government spending, released a new list this week of government studies he considers wasteful, and the foundation was naughty, in his estimation. According to his report Wednesday, the foundation spent…

About the Author
Donald Trump (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)
Next on Raw Story >
Donald Trump wants a record crowd for his inauguration — but he may be disappointed
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+