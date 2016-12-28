Quantcast

Senator Graham says enough is enough on Russian cyber activities

Reuters

28 Dec 2016 at 09:44 ET                   
Lindsey Graham (Fox News)
A U.S. senator said on Wednesday that Russia needed to understand it had taken one step too far during the presidential election won by Donald Trump.

“It is now time for Russia to understand – enough is enough,” Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said in the Latvian capital.

Earlier this month, U.S. Republican and Democratic senators including Graham called for a special bipartisan panel to investigate cyber attacks against the United States by foreign countries with a focus on Russia’s alleged efforts to influence the U.S. presidential election.

Russian officials have denied accusations of interference in the Nov. 8 election.

(Reporting by Gederts Gelzis; writing by Daniel Dickson; editing by Jason Neely)

