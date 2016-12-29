Signs of Seasonal Affective Disorder and how to fight it
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Signs Of Seasonal Affective Disorder And How To Fight It
Winter can cramp anyone’s style — the frigid temperatures keep us indoors, fewer daylight hours darken our lives, and the sometimes mountainous snow slows our commutes. Although many people get a little bummed out during the gloomy season, however, certain people experience something much deeper than feeling down. Seasonal affective disorder is a form of depression…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion