Study reveals another health benefit of vitamin D
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Growing up, our bodies require vitamin D in order to absorb calcium and promote bone growth. Humans mostly get this nutrient from sunlight — we produce the vitamin when our skin is exposed to the ultraviolet rays — while supplements also offer the health benefits required throughout life. A new study published in Frontiers has revealed…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion