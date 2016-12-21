Quantcast

Suspect in Berlin attack had been under investigation for terror plot

German Press Agency

21 Dec 2016 at 23:40 ET                   
The truck that crashed into a Berlin Christmas market, killing at least 12 people, pictured on December 20, 2016 (AFP Photo/Tobias SCHWARZ)
The truck that crashed into a Berlin Christmas market, killing at least 12 people, pictured on December 20, 2016 (AFP Photo/Tobias SCHWARZ)

Berlin (dpa) – A Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack had been under investigation due to suspicions he had been preparing a serious act of violent subversion against the state, said a German state-level official on Wednesday. North Rhine Westphalia Interior Minister Ralf Jaeger said the Tunisian suspect’s asylum request had been denied…

