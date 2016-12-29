Taiwan president: Nazi-themed student performance was adults’ fault
Taipei (dpa) – A recent Nazi-themed performance at a Taiwan high school was the fault of adults not the students, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said Thursday in a statement. At a meeting for the presidential human rights advisory committee, Tsai stressed the importance of human rights education in response to the public uproar over high school…
