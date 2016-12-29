Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Taiwan president: Nazi-themed student performance was adults’ fault

German Press Agency

29 Dec 2016 at 08:32 ET                   
Nazi-Themed Cosplay Taiwan (Screen Capture)
Nazi-Themed Cosplay Taiwan (Screen Capture)

Taipei (dpa) – A recent Nazi-themed performance at a Taiwan high school was the fault of adults not the students, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said Thursday in a statement. At a meeting for the presidential human rights advisory committee, Tsai stressed the importance of human rights education in response to the public uproar over high school…

About the Author
Ana Navarro, Anderson Cooper, Scottie Nell Hughes -- (CNN screen grab)
Next on Raw Story >
Mainstream media spent the last year teaching Americans how to love a dictator— so what will they do with Trump in the White House?
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+