Technology and gadgets to look forward to in 2017
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Innovations with smartphones and computers may have flatlined in recent years, but 2016 has seen major leaps forward in other areas. This year saw the emergence of virtual reality through platforms like the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift; artificial intelligence enter our homes with the Amazon Echo smart assistant and Google Home; and augmented reality make…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion