The Agent Orange widows club
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
This story was co-published with The Virginian-Pilot. Pegi Scarlett had just returned from her husband’s grave this past Memorial Day — the first since his death — when, on a whim, she decided to search online whether other Vietnam vets had died of the same aggressive brain cancer. With a few keystrokes, she found a Facebook…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion