The Agent Orange widows club

Pro Publica

28 Dec 2016 at 09:53 ET                   
Agent Orange (naturalsociety.com)

This story was co-published with The Virginian-Pilot. Pegi Scarlett had just returned from her husband’s grave this past Memorial Day — the first since his death — when, on a whim, she decided to search online whether other Vietnam vets had died of the same aggressive brain cancer. With a few keystrokes, she found a Facebook…

ProPublica is an independent, non-profit newsroom that produces investigative journalism in the public interest. Our work focuses exclusively on truly important stories, stories with “moral force.” We do this by producing journalism that shines a light on exploitation of the weak by the strong and on the failures of those with power to vindicate the trust placed in them.
