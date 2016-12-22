The hibernation science in ‘Passengers’ is not far from reality
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Suspended animation may help us survive interplanetary travel, but it won’t keep us alive for 120 years Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. Hibernation Bay Aboard the spaceship Avalon, passengers and crew alike hibernate for all but the last four months of their 120-voyage to the colony planet Homestead II. Before humans travel to another planet—and that day…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion