The most important moment in books of 2016: The death of Harper Lee
It was as if Scout herself had died. Of course, everyone knows that Harper Lee, who died Feb. 19 at age 89, was not Scout, the protagonist of her novel “To Kill a Mockingbird.” But the book was so beloved, and Lee herself had withdrawn so completely from public life, that she and Scout became twin…
