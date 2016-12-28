Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

The most important moment in books of 2016: The death of Harper Lee

Los Angeles Times

28 Dec 2016 at 07:39 ET                   
Author Harper Lee (AFP/Chip Somodevilla)
Author Harper Lee (AFP/Chip Somodevilla)

It was as if Scout herself had died. Of course, everyone knows that Harper Lee, who died Feb. 19 at age 89, was not Scout, the protagonist of her novel “To Kill a Mockingbird.” But the book was so beloved, and Lee herself had withdrawn so completely from public life, that she and Scout became twin…

About the Author
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on THis Week -- (ABC screen grab)
Next on Raw Story >
Here are 10 of Chris Christie’s most humiliating moments of 2016
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+