Thinnest wire ever made using really tiny diamond pieces
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The thinnest wires today are not the sort of loopy cables that connect the power sockets in the walls, but are instead simply printed on circuit boards that are inside everything from your 65” flat-screen TV to the tiniest chip inside your smallest gadget. At just a few tens of micrometers wide, they are about the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion