Time to end highly offensive ‘libtard’ insult

Chicago Tribune

29 Dec 2016 at 23:40 ET                   
Angry man screaming (Shutterstock)

Today I’d like to discuss a word. It’s an awful word, one that sprouted from an even more awful word, and it’s often slung about with reckless abandon by people annoyed by anyone expressing a liberal point of view. The word — and I’ll write it here, in full, for clarity — is “libtard.” You can…

Google+