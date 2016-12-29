Tributes pour in for Debbie Reynolds
News of legendary actor Debbie Reynolds’s death, just a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died, has cast a solemn shadow over the holiday period. Tributes to Reynolds, who suffered a suspected stroke Wednesday, were shared by some of the biggest names in entertainment. Many also offered their condolences to Fisher’s daughter, and Reynolds’s granddaughter, Billie…
