Trump calls UN ‘sad’ club after vote on Israeli settlements
US President-Elect Donald Trump has openly criticized the United Nations, just days after the UN Security Council voted a resolution demanding Israel stop building settlements. On Twitter, Trump mocked the institution as “sad,” declaring it “just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time.” The United Nations has such great potential…
