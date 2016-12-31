Trump cheers Obama economy after trashing it during campaign
WASHINGTON — Throughout his campaign for president, Donald Trump painted a gloomy picture of the American economy, scoffing at employment data that he said masked the truth. “Our jobs are being stolen like candy from a baby,” the Republican said at an Election Day rally in Michigan. Gglobal competitors like China as outmaneuvering the U.S. economically,…
