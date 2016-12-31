Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump cheers Obama economy after trashing it during campaign

Tribune Washington Bureau

31 Dec 2016 at 18:34 ET                   
(Photo by a katz / Shutterstock.com)
(Photo by a katz / Shutterstock.com)

WASHINGTON — Throughout his campaign for president, Donald Trump painted a gloomy picture of the American economy, scoffing at employment data that he said masked the truth. “Our jobs are being stolen like candy from a baby,” the Republican said at an Election Day rally in Michigan. Gglobal competitors like China as outmaneuvering the U.S. economically,…

About the Author
David Wicks (Left) and the suspect associated with his murder. (Photo: GoFundMe and surveillance footage)
Next on Raw Story >
‘Well-liked’ California store clerk doused with flammable liquid and set on fire
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+