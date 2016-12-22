Trump names fierce China critic Peter Navarro to new White House Trade Council
WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump, signaling that he intends to follow through on his tough talk on trade, is establishing a new White House-based trade council to be headed by a vehement critic of China’s economic policies. Trump on Wednesday named Peter Navarro, a Harvard-trained business professor at the University of California, Irvine, as director of…
