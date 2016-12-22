Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump names RNC’s Sean Spicer as White House spokesman

Reuters

22 Dec 2016 at 14:12 ET                   
Sean Spicer (CNN)
Sean Spicer (CNN)

The Republican National Committee’s Sean Spicer will serve as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s spokesman in the White House when he takes office next month, Trump’s transition team said in a statement on Thursday.

Trump also named other loyalists from his presidential run to top communications posts: Hope Hicks, Jason Miller and Dan Scavino. Spicer served as the RNC’s spokesman during Trump’s presidential campaign.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Brooke Baldwin and Trump inaugural communications director Boris Epshteyn (CNN, screenshot)
Next on Raw Story >
Trump adviser tries to spin way out of stars shunning inauguration: ‘We’re not putting on Woodstock’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+